Rugby restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Rugby restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Rugby Hotel, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Sheep Street, Rugby was given the score after assessment on September 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Rugby's 144 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 103 (72%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.