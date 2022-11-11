Rugby restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Rugby restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Vena Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 7 North Street, Rugby was given the score after assessment on August 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Rugby's 145 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 103 (71%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.