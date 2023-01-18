Rugby restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Rugby restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
4 hours ago
CVC Kitchen, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 37 Regent Street, Rugby was given the score after assessment on December 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Rugby's 145 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 102 (70%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.