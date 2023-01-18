Register
Rugby restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Rugby restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
4 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
CVC Kitchen, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 37 Regent Street, Rugby was given the score after assessment on December 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Rugby's 145 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 102 (70%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.