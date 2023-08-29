Rugby restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Rugby restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Hidden Hut, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Grandborough Fields Farm / Grandborough Fields Road, Grandborough, Warwickshire was given the score after assessment on July 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Rugby's 146 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 106 (73%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.