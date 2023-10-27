Rugby restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Rugby restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Draycote Hotel and Whitefields Golf Club, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Whitefields Hotel And Golf Com / Coventry Road, Thurlaston, Warwickshire was given the score after assessment on September 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Rugby's 148 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 105 (71%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.