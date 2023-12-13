Rugby restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Rugby restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Rugby Grill House, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at / 56 Church Street, Rugby, Warwickshire was given the score after assessment on November 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Rugby's 150 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 106 (71%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.