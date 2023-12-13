Register
BREAKING

Rugby restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Rugby restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 13th Dec 2023, 10:05 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Rugby restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Rugby Grill House, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at / 56 Church Street, Rugby, Warwickshire was given the score after assessment on November 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Rugby's 150 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 106 (71%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.