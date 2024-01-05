Register
BREAKING

Rugby restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Rugby restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, data reporter
Published 5th Jan 2024, 10:01 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Rugby restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Queens, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at The Queens Head / Queens Road, Bretford, Warwickshire was given the score after assessment on November 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Rugby's 149 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 106 (71%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.