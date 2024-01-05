Rugby restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Rugby restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Rugby restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Queens, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at The Queens Head / Queens Road, Bretford, Warwickshire was given the score after assessment on November 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Rugby's 149 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 106 (71%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.