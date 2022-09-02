Rugby restaurant handed new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating
A Rugby restaurant has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Rugby restaurant has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
CVC Kitchen, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 37 Regent Street, Rugby was given the minimum score after assessment on July 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Rugby's 144 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 102 (71%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.