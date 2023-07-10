Rugby road closures: a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Rugby's motorists will have 12 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A45, from 9pm July 4 to 6am July 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A45 eastbound, Memorial roundabout to Ryton roundabout, carriageway closure for white lining/road markings.

• A46, from 9pm June 10 to 6am July 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M69 both directions A46 to jct 1, Lane, A46 layby closures and carriageway closure for lighting work.

And a further 10 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M6, from 9pm July 10 to 6am July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct two to jct one, lane closures for structural maintenance works.

• A14, from 1pm July 11 to 6am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A14 westbound, junction 1 to junction 19 (M1), Lay-By and lane closure due to maintenance work.

• M6, from 9pm July 12 to 6am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1, lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

• A5, from 9am to 3.30pm on July 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Lutterworth, temporary traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A5, from 8pm July 14 to 5am July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, junction 1 (M69), Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• M6, from 8pm July 17 to 6am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 1, Lane closure for communication works.

• A14, from 8pm July 18 to 6am July 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A14 eastbound and westbound, junction 1, slip road and lane closures due to maintenance work, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• A5, from 8pm July 19 to 6am July 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Watford Gap, temporary traffic signals for works being undertaken on behalf of BT.

• M1, from 8pm July 24 to 6am August 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 eastbound and westbound, Thurlaston to junction 17 (M1), Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm July 24 to 6am July 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 19, Lane closures due to survey works.