Rugby road closures: a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Rugby's motorists will have 12 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A45, from 9am September 7 to 4.30pm September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 both directions Tollbar to Thurlaston, Lane closures for grass cutting.

• M6, from 8pm May 5 to 6am November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 2 exit slip road, temporary speed limit for resurfacing works.

• M6, from 8pm May 5 to 6am November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 2 exit slip road, temporary speed limit for resurfacing works.

• A46, from 8pm September 5 to 6am November 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 both directions jct one to jct two including A46 and M69 approaches, lane closures with carriageway and slip road closures for area scheme works.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A45, from 8pm September 12 to 6am September 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 17 to junction 19, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm September 14 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm September 16 to 6am September 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A45, from 10pm September 19 to 4.30am September 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 eastbound, London Road, Lane closure for utility works on behalf of BT.

• A45, from 9am September 21 to 4.30pm September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 eastbound, Tollbar to Thurlaston, lane closure for grass cutting.

• A5, from 1pm September 25 to 5am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Magna park Roundabout to Gibbett Hill Roundabout, carriageway closure and layby closures due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 8pm September 26 to 6am October 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Smockington, temporary traffic lights.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 26 to 6am October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.