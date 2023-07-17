Register
Rugby road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Rugby's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 17th Jul 2023, 12:18 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

    M6, from 9pm July 10 to 6am July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct two to jct one, lane closures for structural maintenance works.

    A46, from 9pm June 10 to 6am August 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M69 both directions A46 to jct 1, Lane, A46 layby closures and carriageway closure for lighting work.

    And a further eight closures will begin over the next two weeks:

    M6, from 8pm July 17 to 6am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 1, Lane closure for communication works.

    A14, from 8pm July 18 to 6am July 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A14 eastbound and westbound, junction 1, slip road and lane closures due to maintenance work, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

    A5, from 8pm July 19 to 6am July 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Watford Gap, temporary traffic signals for works being undertaken on behalf of BT.

    M1, from 8pm July 24 to 6am August 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 eastbound and westbound, Thurlaston to junction 17 (M1), Lane closure due to maintenance works.

    A5, from 8pm July 24 to 6am July 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Sketchley, temporary traffic signals for works being undertaken on behalf of STW.

    M1, from 8pm July 24 to 6am July 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 19, Lane closures due to survey works.

    A5, from 8pm July 27 to 6am July 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Rugby road roundabout to M1, junction 18 roundabout, carriageway and lane closures for maintenance works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

    A5, from 7pm July 28 to 6am July 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, DIRFT to Kilsby, carriageway closures and 24/7 lay-by closures due to maintenance work, diversion via National Highways and local authority networks.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

