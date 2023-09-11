Rugby road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Rugby's motorists will have 11 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M45, from 6am August 29 to 8pm September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 eastbound, Thurlaston to Dunchurch, Lane closure for survey works.

• A45, from 7pm September 5 to 11pm September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 London road just south of A4071 Blue Boar Fly over, Immediate / Urgent Lane closure on behalf of National Grid (East Mids).

• A46, from 8pm September 4 to 6am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, Coventry Eastern Bypass to M69 jct 2, lane closure for electrical works.

• M1, from 8pm July 18 to 6am October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 20 to junction 21, Lane closures for communication works.

• A46, from 8pm April 24 2023 to 6am September 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Binley roundabout to M6 jct two, carriageway closure for major scheme works.

And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A45, from 8am September 11 to 5pm September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 both directions between Ryton-on-Dunsmore and Stretton-on-Dunsmore, diversion for local authority works.

• A45, from 8pm September 11 to 6am September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 London Road - by Sewerage works, Lane closure on behalf of STW.

• M6, from 9pm September 12 to 6am September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions jct two to jct 1, lane closures for barrier works.

• A46, from 9pm September 15 to 6am September 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, jct two exit slip road, Lane and slip road carriageway closure for technology works.

• M6, from 9am to 5pm on September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, jct one to jct two, hard shoulder closure for communication works.

• A46, from 9pm September 22 to 6am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, between Antsy and M6 jct 2, lane closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal works.