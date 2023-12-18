Rugby road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Rugby's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from 8pm December 11 to 6am December 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Binley to Ansty, carriageway, slip road and lane closures due to resurfacing works, diversion via National highways and local authority network.

• A46, from 8pm December 11 to 6am December 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 2 to A46 central boulevard, lane closures for electrical works.

• M1, from 8pm December 5 2023 to 5am January 5 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 19 to junction 20, Lane closure for safety repair works.

• A14, from 1pm December 13 2023 to 5am January 6 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A14 westbound, junction 1 to Catthorpe, Layby and lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm July 18 2023 to 6am January 10 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 20 to junction 21, Lane closures for communication works.

• A5, from 8pm December 4 2023 to 6am February 5 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 19, slip road and lane closures for survey works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A46, from 8pm April 24 2023 to 6am September 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Binley roundabout to M6 jct two, carriageway closure for major scheme works.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5, from 8pm December 18 to 5am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Gibbet Hill roundabout, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• M6, from 11pm December 19 to 6am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M69, from 11pm December 29 to 6am December 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 northbound, M6 jct two to M69 jct 1, Lane closures for maintenance works.