Rugby road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Rugby's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M69, from 8pm July 21 2021 to 8pm September 30 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 southbound, junction 2, Lane closures for barrier works.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M1, from 8am to 4pm on August 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 19 (M1) to junction 1, Hard shoulder closures due to sweeping of carriageway.

• M1, from 8pm August 1 to 6am August 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 17, Lane closures due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 8pm August 1 to 5am August 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Sketchley, traffic signals due to maintenance works.

• A46, from 10pm August 1 to 6am August 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M69 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures and carriageway closure for lighting work.

• M1, from 8pm August 3 to 6am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 17 to junction 19, Lane closures for survey works.

• M40, from 9pm August 4 to 6am August 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M6, from 8pm August 6 to 5am August 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 1, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8am August 10 to 4pm August 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 eastbound and westbound, Thurlaston to junction 17 (M1), mobile hard shoulder closure due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 8am August 15 to 4.30pm August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, junction 18 (M1) to Magna Park, Lane closures due to maintenance works.