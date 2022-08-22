Rugby road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rugby's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M40, from 9.30pm August 20 to 6am August 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M6, from 8pm May 5 to 6am November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 2 exit slip road, temporary speed limit for resurfacing works.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M1, from 8pm August 22 to 6am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 19 to junction 20, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm August 22 to 6am September 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M6, from 8pm August 23 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct four to jct 2, Police rolling road block for camera testing/calibration.

• M1, from 9pm August 23 to 5am August 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 18 to junction 17, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm August 30 to 6am September 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 13, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A46, from 9am September 5 to 6pm September 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 eastbound, Central Boulevard, Lane closure for utility works on behalf of Western Power.

• A46, from 8pm September 5 to 6am November 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, junction 1 to junction 2 northbound and southbound, including A46 and M69 approaches, Lane closures and carriageway closures for area scheme works.