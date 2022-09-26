Rugby road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Rugby's motorists will have 11 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from 1pm September 25 to 5am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Magna park Roundabout to Gibbett Hill Roundabout, carriageway closure and layby closures due to maintenance works.

• M6, from 8pm May 5 to 6am November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 2 exit slip road, temporary speed limit for resurfacing works.

• A46, from 8pm September 5 to 6am November 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 both directions jct one to jct two including A46 and M69 approaches, lane closures with carriageway and slip road closures for area scheme works.

• M69, from 8pm September 12 to 6am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 both directions from M6 jct two to M69 jct one, lane closure for barrier repairs.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A5, from 8pm September 26 to 6am October 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Smockington, temporary traffic lights.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 26 to 6am October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M6, from 8pm September 28 to 6am September 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, jct two to jct four, lane closures for vegetation works.

• A45, from 9pm September 29 to 6am September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A45 eastbound, Ryton roundabout to Stretton on Dunsmore roundabout , carriageway closure for resurfacing works.

• M1, from 8am to 4pm on October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 19 (M1) to junction 1, hard shoulder closures due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 8pm October 5 to 5am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Hinckley, traffic signals for electrical works.