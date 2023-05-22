Rugby road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Rugby's motorists will have 11 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And five of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from 7am May 18 to 6pm May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Wibtoft to Wigston Parva, Lane and gap closure for works on local authority network, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• M6, from 9pm May 5 to 6am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct two to jct 1, lane closure for communication work.

• M6, from 9pm May 10 to 6am June 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, M1, junction 19 to junction 1, Lane closure due to works on behalf of Chevron.

• M6, from 9pm May 16 to 6am June 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, jct one to jct 2, lane closures for communication works.

• A46, from 9pm April 3 to 6am July 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, jct one to jct three and jct two exit slip road, Lane and slip road carriageway closure for inspection/survey.

• A46, from 8pm April 24 2023 to 6am September 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Binley to M6 jct two, Lane and carriageway closures for major scheme works.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M1, from 8pm May 22 to 5am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 17, Lane closures due to barrier repairs.

• M1, from 8pm May 22 to 5am May 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 18 to junction 17, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A46, from 11pm May 22 to 6am May 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M69 northbound, from M6 jct two to M69 jct one and A46 northbound to M69 northbound, Lane and carriageway closures for resurfacing works.

• A5, from 9pm May 24 to 6am May 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M69 southbound, junction 1 to M6, junction 2, carriageway closure and lane closures for carriageway repairs.

• A46, from 9pm May 30 to 6am September 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M69 both directions jct one to A46 Walsgrave roundabout, Lane and carriageway closure for structure - maintenance.