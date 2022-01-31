Rugby road closures: almost two dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Rugby's motorists will have 20 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 12 closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from 8pm January 25 to 5am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Magna Park to Burbage, Lane closures due to maintenance works.

• M69, from 8pm January 30 to 6am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 westbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 8pm January 30 to 6am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Gibbet Hill roundabout, temporary traffic signals and roundabout lane closure due to maintenance work.

• A5, from 8pm January 29 to 6am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Burbage to Smockington, temporary traffic signals for inspection works.

• A46, from 9pm January 24 to 6am February 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 1, slip road closure with hard shoulder and lane closures for message sign installation works.

• A5, from 8pm September 27 2021 to 6am February 8 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 19 (M1), carriageway closures with a diversion route due to maintenance work.

• A5, from 8pm January 4 to 6am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Kilsby, temporary traffic signals for works being undertaken by WPD.

• M1, from 8.30am December 6 2021 to 8pm February 18 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 eastbound and westbound, M1, junction 17 to Thurlaston, carriageway and lane closures due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm October 11 2021 to 6am April 1 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1/M6 northbound and southbound, junction 18 to junction 19, carriageway and lane closures due to construction works.

• M69, from 8pm July 21 2021 to 8pm April 2 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 southbound, junction 2, Lane closures for barrier works.

• M1, from 8pm January 17 to 6am May 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 18 to junction 20, Lane closures due to barrier improvement works.

• M6, from midday, December 13 2021 to 11.59pm June 7 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): COVID 19 Sensitive Location - please read notes.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M69, from 9pm January 31 to 6am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 southbound, junction 1 to the M6, junction 2, hard shoulder closure and lane closures for patching works.

• M6, from 8pm February 1 to 6am February 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for Message signs Renewal.

• M69, from 8.30pm February 1 to 6am February 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure for carriageway repairs.

• A5, from 8pm February 5 to 6am February 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, M69, junction 1 to Shawell, Lane closures and traffic signals due to works on behalf of HW Martin.

• M1, from 8am to 4pm on February 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 19 (M1) to junction 1, Hard shoulder closures due to sweeping of carriageway.

• A46, from 8pm February 7 to 6am April 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M69 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures and carriageway closure for lighting work.

• A46, from 10pm February 9 to 6am February 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 2 to junction 4 and junction 3 southbound, exit slip road, Lane closures with single lane running and slip road closure for communications Final Sign install for M6 SVD Scheme.

• M6, from 9pm February 14 to 6am February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1, hard shoulder and lane closure for electrical signage repairs.