Rugby road closures: eight for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Rugby's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from 9pm June 10 to 6am August 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M69 both directions A46 to jct 1, Lane, A46 layby closures and carriageway closure for lighting work.

• M1, from 9pm August 7 to 6am August 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 19, Lane closures for electrical works.

• M1, from 8pm July 18 to 6am October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 20 to junction 21, Lane closures for communication works.

• A46, from 8pm April 24 2023 to 6am September 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Binley roundabout to M6 jct two, carriageway closure for major scheme works.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M45, from 6am August 14 to 8pm August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 westbound, Dunchurch to Thurlaston Interchange, Lane closure for survey works.

• M6, from 8pm August 14 to 6am August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 1, Lane closures for local authority works.

• A5, from 8pm August 22 to 5am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Gibbet roundabout to Magna Park, temporary traffic signals due to maintenance works.

• M45, from 8am to 4pm on August 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 eastbound and westbound, M1, junction 17 to Dunsmore Heath, Lane closures due to maintenance works.