Rugby road closures: eight for motorists to avoid this week

Rugby's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from 8pm July 3 to 5am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Lilbourne, traffic signals due to maintenance works.

• M69, from 8pm July 21 2021 to 8pm September 30 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 southbound, junction 2, Lane closures for barrier works.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M69, from 9pm July 7 to 6am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 northbound, A46 to M69, junction 1 , Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal on behalf of Kier.

• M69, from 10pm July 7 to 6am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 northbound to junction 1, Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal on behalf of Kier.

• A423, from 6am to 6pm on July 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A423 Peugeot Talbot roundabout and slip roads, A45 Tollbar to Ryton eastbound, Lane closure leading to slip road closures with traffic signals for resurfacing works.

• M1, from 8am July 12 to 4.30pm July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 eastbound and westbound, Thurlaston to junction 17 (M1), Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8am to 4pm on July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 19 (M1) to junction 1, hard shoulder closures due to maintenance works.

• M6, from 8pm July 16 to 5am July 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 1, Lane closure due to maintenance works.