Rugby road closures: eight for motorists to avoid this week

Rugby's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from 10pm August 1 to 6am August 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M69 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures and carriageway closure for lighting work.

• M1, from 8pm August 3 to 6am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 17 to junction 19, Lane closures for survey works.

• M1, from 8pm August 1 to 6am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 17, Lane closures due to maintenance works.

• M6, from 8pm May 5 to 6am November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 2 exit slip road, temporary speed limit for resurfacing works.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M1, from 8am August 10 to 4pm August 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 eastbound and westbound, Thurlaston to junction 17 (M1), mobile hard shoulder closure due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 8am August 15 to 4.30pm August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, junction 18 (M1) to Magna Park, Lane closures due to maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm August 22 to 6am September 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance work.