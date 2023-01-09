Rugby road closures: eight for motorists to avoid this week

Rugby's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from 8pm January 3 to 6am January 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions jct three to jct one and A46 both directions A46 jct one to A46 Walsgrave, lane closures for surveys.

• A45, from 8pm September 5 2022 to 6am February 18 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 both directions jct one to jct two including A46 and M69 approaches, lane closures with carriageway and slip road closures for area scheme works.

• A45, from 8am January 8 to 5pm March 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 both directions Dunsmore Heath to A45/M45 island, diversion route for local authority.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M40, from 9pm January 10 to 6am January 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M6, from 8pm January 11 to 5am January 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, Catthorpe to junction 1, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm January 13 to 7.22am January 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M6, from 8pm January 16 to 5am January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 1 to Catthorpe, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 9.30am to 3pm on January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Gibbet hill roundabout to Cross in hand roundabout, diversion route for works on local authority network.

