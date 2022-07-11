Rugby road closures: four for motorists to avoid this week

Rugby's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M69, from 9pm July 7 to 6am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 northbound, A46 to M69, junction 1 , Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal on behalf of Kier.

• M69, from 8pm July 21 2021 to 8pm September 30 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 southbound, junction 2, Lane closures for barrier works.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M1, from 8am July 12 to 4.30pm July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 eastbound and westbound, Thurlaston to junction 17 (M1), Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8am to 4pm on July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 19 (M1) to junction 1, hard shoulder closures due to maintenance works.