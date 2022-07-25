Rugby road closures: four for motorists to avoid this week

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Rugby's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M69, from 8pm July 21 2021 to 8pm September 30 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 southbound, junction 2, Lane closures for barrier works.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M1, from 8am to 4pm on August 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 19 (M1) to junction 1, Hard shoulder closures due to sweeping of carriageway.

• A5, from 8pm August 1 to 5am August 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Sketchley, traffic signals due to maintenance works.

• A46, from 10pm August 1 to 6am August 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M69 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures and carriageway closure for lighting work.