Rugby road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Rugby's motorists will have 13 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M1, from 8pm May 22 to 5am June 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 18 to junction 17, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M6, from 9pm May 5 to 6am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct two to jct 1, lane closure for communication work.

• M6, from 9pm May 10 to 6am June 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, M1, junction 19 to junction 1, Lane closure due to works on behalf of Chevron.

• M6, from 9pm May 16 to 6am June 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, jct one to jct 2, lane closures for communication works.

• A46, from 9pm April 3 to 6am July 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, jct one to jct three and jct two exit slip road, Lane and slip road carriageway closure for inspection/survey.

• A46, from 8pm April 24 2023 to 6am September 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Binley to M6 jct two, Lane and carriageway closures for major scheme works.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A45, from 9pm May 30 to 6am June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 both directions Stivichall roundabout to Thurlaston roundabout, lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting).

• A5, from 9.30am May 31 to 3.30pm June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Catthorpe Duals, Lane closure and diversion route for works by Severn Trent Water.

• M1, from 8pm June 1 to 6am June 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 17, Lane closure due to works being undertaken on behalf of National Grid Electricity.

• M6, from 9pm June 6 to 6am June 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions jct two to jct three, lane closure for inspection/survey.

• M40, from 9.30pm June 7 to 6am June 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A46, from 9pm June 10 to 6am June 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M69 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures and carriageway closure for lighting work.

• M1, from 8pm June 12 to 6am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 19 (M1) to junction 1, slip road and lane closures due to maintenance works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.