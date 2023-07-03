Rugby road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Rugby's motorists will have 15 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A45, from 9pm May 30 to 6am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 both directions Stivichall roundabout to Thurlaston roundabout, lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting).

• M6, from 8pm June 30 to 6am July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 1 to M1, junction 19, Lane closures for communication works.

• A45, from 8am June 19 to 5pm July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 Coventry Road (lay-by), Lane closure on behalf of BT.

• A46, from 9pm June 10 to 6am July 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M69 both directions A46 to jct 1, Lane, A46 layby closures and carriageway closure for lighting work.

And a further 11 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M6, from 10pm July 3 to 6am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions jct one to jct 2, short stop activities with police rolling road block for survey works.

• M45, from 8pm July 4 to 6am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 eastbound and westbound, Dunchurch, Lane closures for communication works.

• A45, from 9pm July 4 to 6am July 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A45 eastbound, Memorial roundabout to Ryton roundabout, carriageway closure for white lining/road markings.

• M40, from 9.30pm July 5 to 6am July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M6, from 8pm July 6 to 5am July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 1, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M6, from 8pm July 7 to 6am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 1, exit slip road lane closure for local authority works.

• M6, from 8pm July 10 to 6am July 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 1, Lane closures for local authority works.

• M40, from 8pm July 10 to 6am July 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M6, from 9pm July 10 to 6am July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct two to jct one, lane closures for structural maintenance works.

• A5, from 9am to 3.30pm on July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Lutterworth, temporary traffic signals for maintenance works.

• M6, from 8pm July 17 to 6am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 1, Lane closure for communication works.