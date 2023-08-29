Rugby road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Rugby's motorists will have 13 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that eight closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M1, from 9pm August 7 to 6am August 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 19, Lane closures for electrical works.

• A5, from 8pm August 22 to 5am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Gibbet roundabout to Magna Park, temporary traffic signals due to maintenance works.

• M45, from 6am August 14 to 8pm August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 westbound, Dunchurch to Thurlaston Interchange, Lane closure for survey works.

• M69, from 9pm August 23 to 6am August 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 both directions jct one to jct two, lane closure for barrier works.

• M45, from 8am to 4pm on August 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 eastbound and westbound, M1, junction 17 to Dunsmore Heath, Lane closures due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 8.54pm August 12 to 4pm August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Hinckley, traffic signals on behalf of Severn Trent Water.

• M1, from 8pm July 18 to 6am October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 20 to junction 21, Lane closures for communication works.

• A46, from 8pm April 24 2023 to 6am September 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Binley roundabout to M6 jct two, carriageway closure for major scheme works.

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M45, from 6am August 29 to 8pm September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 eastbound, Thurlaston to Dunchurch, Lane closure for survey works.

• A5, from 9am August 30 to 4pm August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Main street to Catthorpe road , diversion route due to works taking place on local authority network.

• A46, from 8pm August 31 to 6am September 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M59 northbound, from A46 northbound to link from M6 jct 2, Lane and carriageway closure of link for topographical survey works.

• A14, from 1pm September 4 to 6am September 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A14 eastbound and westbound, M6 to Naseby, Layby and lane closures due to maintenance works.

• A46, from 8pm September 4 to 6am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, Coventry Eastern Bypass to M69 jct 2, lane closure for electrical works.