Rugby road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Rugby's motorists will have 15 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from 8.54pm August 12 to 4pm September 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Hinckley, traffic signals on behalf of Severn Trent Water.

• M1, from 8pm July 18 to 6am October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 20 to junction 21, Lane closures for communication works.

• A46, from 8pm April 24 2023 to 6am September 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Binley roundabout to M6 jct two, carriageway closure for major scheme works.

And a further 12 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M45, from 6am August 29 to 8pm September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 eastbound, Thurlaston to Dunchurch, Lane closure for survey works.

• A5, from 9am August 30 to 4pm August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Main street to Catthorpe road , diversion route due to works taking place on local authority network.

• A46, from 8pm August 31 to 6am September 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M69 northbound, from A46 northbound to link from M6 jct 2, Lane and carriageway closure of link for topographical survey works.

• A5, from 8pm August 31 to 6am September 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Burbage to Smockington, carriageway closure due to maintenance works, diversion via local authority network.

• M6, from 9pm September 1 to 6am September 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions jct one to jct 2, lane closure for barrier repair.

• M69, from 9pm September 2 to 6am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 southbound, jct one to A46, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• A14, from 1pm September 4 to 6am September 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A14 eastbound and westbound, M6 to Naseby, Layby and lane closures due to maintenance works.

• A46, from 8pm September 4 to 6am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, Coventry Eastern Bypass to M69 jct 2, lane closure for electrical works.

• M69, from 8pm September 5 to 6am September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 eastbound, junction 2 to junction 3, slip road closure for maintenance works.

• M6, from 9pm September 5 to 6am September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct two to jct 1, lane closures for carriageway reconstruction/renewal.

• A5, from 9pm September 5 to 6am September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Lilbourne, traffic signals due to works on behalf of BT.

• M1, from 11pm September 5 to 6am September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 17 to junction 18, Lane closure due to works on behalf of National Grid.