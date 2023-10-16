Rugby road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Rugby's motorists will have 19 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M40, from 9pm October 15 to 6am October 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M45, from 6am October 2 to 6pm October 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 westbound, Dunchurch to Thurlaston, Lane closures for survey works.

• A46, from 8pm October 2 to 6am November 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, jct two to A46 central boulevard, lane closure and carriageway closure for carriageway repairs.

• M1, from 8pm July 18 to 6am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 20 to junction 21, Lane closures for communication works.

• A46, from 8pm April 24 2023 to 6am September 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Binley roundabout to M6 jct two, carriageway closure for major scheme works.

And a further 14 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M6, from 9pm October 16 to 6am October 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions jct one to jct 3, lane closures for barrier repairs.

• M69, from 8pm October 18 to 6am October 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 both directions M6 jct two to M69 jct one, lane closures for horticulture (cutting and planting).

• M45, from 6am October 20 to 6pm November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 eastbound, Thurlston to Dunchurch, Lane closures due to survey works.

• A5, from 8pm October 20 to 5am October 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, DIRFT to Stobarts roundabout, carriageway and lane closures due to maintenance work, diversion via local authority network.

• M6, from 8pm October 23 to 6am November 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 1, Lane closures for communication works.

• A5, from 8.30pm October 23 to 5.30am November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Willey to Wibtoft, Lane closures for survey works.

• A5, from 8pm October 24 to 5am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Gibbet Hill roundabout, Lane closure for sign erections.

• A5, from 9.30am October 25 to 4.30pm October 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Lilbourne, Verge works on behalf of BT.

• M40, from 9pm October 25 to 6am October 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A5, from 8am October 26 to 3.30pm October 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, junction 18 (M1) to Magna Park, mobile lane closures due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 9pm October 26 to midnight, October 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Kilsby, traffic signals on behalf of BT.

• M1, from 8pm October 28 to 5am October 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 20 to junction 19, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 8pm October 29 to 5am October 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Clifton on Dunsmore, temporary traffic signals due to maintenance work.

• M6, from 7pm October 30 to 6am November 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 1, Lane closure for works on local authority works.