Rugby road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Rugby's motorists will have 17 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs.

And six of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A45, from 9am November 1 to 5pm November 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 Coventry Road/London Road, Immediate/Urgent Lane closure on behalf of National Grid.

• M1, from 8pm July 18 to 6am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 20 to junction 21, Lane closures for communication works.

• A46, from 8pm April 24 2023 to 6am September 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Binley roundabout to M6 jct two, carriageway closure for major scheme works.

And a further 14 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5, from 8pm November 13 to 5am November 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southboynd, Dodwells roundabout to Sketchley, temporary traffic signals for electrical works.

• M45, from 8pm November 13 to 6am November 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 westbound, junction 17 (M1) to junction 1, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• A46, from 8.30pm November 13 to 5am November 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions M6 jct two roundabout to A46 Clifford Park roundabout, short stop activities with police rolling road block for survey works.

• A5, from 9pm November 13 to 6am November 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, jct one entry slip road, Lane closure and slip road carriageway closure for resurfacing works, diversion using National Highways and local authority networks.

• A46, from 9pm November 13 to 6am November 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 southbound, M6 jct two to Ansty Business Park, carriageway closure for resurfacing works.

• A46, from 9pm November 14 to 6am November 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, A428 roundabout to M6 jct 2, lane closure for drainage works.

• A5, from 8pm November 15 to 6am November 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Wibtoft, temporary traffic signals for works being undertaken on behalf of STW.

• M6, from 9pm November 15 to 6am November 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1, lane closure for carriageway reconstruction works.

• A46, from 9pm November 16 to 6am November 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M69 southbound, M6 jct two loop to A46, carriageway closure for barrier repairs, diversion via National Highways network.

• M40, from 10pm November 18 to 5am November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A5, from 9pm November 20 to 6am November 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, jct one to jct 2, carriageway closure for Midas loop replacement works.

• A46, from 8.30pm November 21 to 4am November 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M69 both directions, junction 2 to junction 1, carriageway closure for survey works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• M6, from 8pm November 23 to 5am November 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, Catthorpe to junction 1, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A45, from 9.30am November 27 to 3.30pm December 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 both directions Memorial Island to Thurlaston Interchange, lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) works.