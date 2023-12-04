Rugby road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Rugby's motorists will have 18 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Rugby's motorists will have 18 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M1, from 8pm July 18 2023 to 6am January 10 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 20 to junction 21, Lane closures for communication works.

• A46, from 8pm April 24 2023 to 6am September 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Binley roundabout to M6 jct two, carriageway closure for major scheme works.

And a further 16 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M1, from 8am to 4pm on December 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 19 (M1) to junction 1, hard shoulder closures due to maintenance works.

• A45, from 9.30am December 4 to 3.30pm December 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 northbound and southbound, Memorial Island to Thurlaston Interchange, lane closure for horticulture works.

• A5, from 8pm December 4 to 5am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Wibtoft to High Cross, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• A5, from 8pm December 4 2023 to 6am February 5 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 19, slip road and lane closures for survey works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• M69, from 9pm December 4 to 6am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 northbound, junction 1 to junction 1. , Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm December 5 to 5am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 19 to junction 20, Lane closure for safety repair works.

• A45, from 9pm December 8 to 6am December 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 eastbound, Ryton to Dunsmore, Lane closure for drainage works.

• A45, from 8am to 4pm on December 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 westbound, Ryton Roundabout to Tollbar Roundabout, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• A45, from 9pm December 9 to 6am December 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 westbound, Dunchurch to Fosse Way, Lane closure for drainage works.

• A5, from 8pm December 11 to 5am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, High Cross to Five Oaks Roundabout, carriageway closure due to maintenance works.

• A46, from 8pm December 11 to 6am December 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Binley to Ansty, carriageway, slip road and lane closures due to resurfacing works, diversion via National highways and local authority network.

• M6, from 9pm December 11 to 6am December 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 2, exit slip road closure, diversion via National Highways network.

• A46, from 9pm December 11 to 6am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A45, from 9.30am to 3pm on December 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 eastbound and westbound, Dunsmore, diversion route for works being undertaken on behalf of Warwickshire County Council.

• A14, from 1pm December 13 to 5am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A14 westbound, junction 1 to Catthorpe, Layby and lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A14, from 1pm December 14 to 5am December 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A14 eastbound, Clay Coton, Lane and lay-by closures for maintenance works.