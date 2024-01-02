Rugby road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Rugby's motorists will have 14 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M1, from 8pm December 5 2023 to 5am January 5 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 19 to junction 20, Lane closure for safety repair works.

• A14, from 1pm December 13 2023 to 5am January 6 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A14 westbound, junction 1 to Catthorpe, Layby and lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm July 18 2023 to 6am January 10 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 20 to junction 21, Lane closures for communication works.

• A5, from 8pm December 4 2023 to 6am February 5 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 19, slip road and lane closures for survey works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A46, from 8pm April 24 2023 to 6am September 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Binley roundabout to M6 jct two, carriageway closure for major scheme works.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M1, from 8am to 4pm on January 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 19 (M1) to junction 1, hard shoulder closures due to maintenance works.

• M6, from 9pm January 5 to 6am January 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A46, from 8pm January 8 to 6am April 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Binley to M6, junction 2, 24/7 narrow lanes with carriageway and lane closures due to structure works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• M6, from 8pm January 8 to 6am January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 1, Lane closures for communication works.

• A14, from 8pm January 8 to 6am January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A14 eastbound and westbound, M6 to Naseby, slip road, layby and lane closures due to drainage works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A5, from 9pm January 8 to 6am January 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 / M69 roundabout Hinckley, Lane closure due to works on behalf of BT.

• A5, from 8am January 12 to 3.30pm January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, junction 18 (M1) to Magna Park, mobile lane closures due to horticultural works.

• M1, from 8pm January 12 to 5am January 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 19 to junction 20, Lane closure for safety repair works.

• M40, from 9pm January 15 to 5am January 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance work.