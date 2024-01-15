Rugby road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Rugby's motorists will have 16 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from 8am January 12 to 3.30pm January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, junction 18 (M1) to Magna Park, mobile lane closures due to horticultural works.

• M1, from 8pm January 12 to 5am January 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 19 to junction 20, Lane closure for safety repair works.

• M1, from 8am January 2 to 4pm January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 19 (M1) to junction 1, hard shoulder closures due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 8pm December 4 2023 to 6am January 25 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 19, slip road and lane closures for survey works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A46, from 8pm January 8 to 6am April 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Binley to M6, junction 2, 24/7 narrow lanes with carriageway and lane closures due to structure works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• A46, from 8pm April 24 2023 to 6am September 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Binley roundabout to M6 jct two, carriageway closure for major scheme works.

And a further 10 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M69, from 9am to 3pm on January 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure due to electrical works.

• A46, from 8pm January 15 to 6am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 eastbound and westbound, junction 1, carriageway and lane closures due to maintenance work, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• M40, from 9pm January 15 to 5am January 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 6am January 16 to 9pm January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Hard shoulder closures for maintenance work.

• M6, from 9pm January 16 to 6am January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M6, from 9pm January 18 to 6am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions jct two to jct 1, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M45, from 6am January 22 to 6pm February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 eastbound and westbound, Thurlston to Dunchurch, Lane closures due to survey works.

• M69, from 8pm January 22 to 5am January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 westbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 8pm January 23 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Wibtoft, traffic signals on behalf of Severn Trent Water.

• A46, from 9pm January 25 to 6am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, Ansty to Walsgrave, Lane closure for resurfacing works.