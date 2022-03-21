Rugby road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Rugby's motorists will have 19 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M6, from 8pm March 17 to 6am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, M6, junction 1 to M1, junction 19 Hard Shoulder closure for signs for maintenance.

• M1, from 8.30am December 6 2021 to 6am April 2 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 eastbound and westbound, M1, junction 17 to Thurlaston, carriageway and lane closures due to maintenance works.

• M69, from 8pm July 21 2021 to 8pm April 2 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 southbound, junction 2, Lane closures for barrier works.

• A46, from 8pm February 7 to 6am April 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M69 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures and carriageway closure for lighting work.

• M1, from 8pm January 17 to 6am May 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 18 to junction 20, Lane closures due to barrier improvement works.

• M6, from midday, December 13 2021 to 11.59pm June 7 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): COVID 19 Sensitive Location - please read notes.

And a further 13 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A5, from 9pm March 21 to 6am March 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2, carriageway closure for for soffit repairs and concrete repair works, diversion route via the A426.

• M69, from 8pm March 22 to 5am March 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 westbound, junction 2, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• A423, from 9pm March 22 to 5am March 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A45 westbound, Banbury turn flyover, closure of main carriageway for internal box beam inspections.

• A5, from 8pm March 23 to 6am March 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Sketchley, temporary traffic signals due to maintenance works.

• M69, from 8pm March 24 to 6am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 southbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures for survey works.

• M1, from 8pm March 27 to 6am March 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 westbound, M1, junction 17 to Dunchurch, carriageway closure for maintenance works.

• M69, from 8pm March 28 to 6am March 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 westbound, junction 2, exit slip road lane closure for sign works.

• M6, from 9pm March 28 to 6am April 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2, lane closure for installation of new windsock and associated signage.

• M6, from 9pm March 29 to 6am April 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 1, exit slip road lane closure due to maintenance work.

• A45, from 7pm April 1 to 6am April 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 from, junction A445 to A423, Lane closure for utility works on behalf of BT.

• M1, from 8am to 4pm on April 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 19 (M1) to junction 1, Hard shoulder closures due to sweeping of carriageway.

• M1, from 8pm April 4 to 5am April 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 19 to junction 17, Lane closure due to works on behalf of Telent.

• M6, from 8pm April 4 to 6am April 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 2 to junction 4, Lane closures for vegetation clearance / cutting.