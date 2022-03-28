Rugby road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Rugby's motorists will have 19 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M1, from 8pm March 27 to 6am March 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 westbound, M1, junction 17 to Dunchurch, carriageway closure for maintenance works.

• M1, from 8am March 16 to 4pm March 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 eastbound and westbound, Thurlaston to M1, mobile hard shoulder closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8.30am December 6 2021 to 6am April 2 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 eastbound and westbound, M1, junction 17 to Thurlaston, carriageway and lane closures due to maintenance works.

• M69, from 8pm July 21 2021 to 8pm April 2 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 southbound, junction 2, Lane closures for barrier works.

• M1, from 8pm October 11 2021 to 6am April 30 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1/M6 northbound and southbound, junction 18 to junction 19, carriageway and lane closures due to construction works.

• M1, from 8pm January 17 to 6am May 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 18 to junction 20, Lane closures due to barrier improvement works.

• M6, from midday, December 13 2021 to 11.59pm June 7 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): COVID 19 Sensitive Location - please read notes.

And a further 12 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M69, from 8pm March 28 to 6am March 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 westbound, junction 2, exit slip road lane closure for sign works.

• M6, from 8pm March 28 to 6am April 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 1, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M6, from 9pm March 28 to 6am April 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2, lane closure for installation of new windsock and associated signage.

• M6, from 9pm March 29 to 6am April 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 1, exit slip road lane closure due to maintenance work.

• A45, from 7pm April 1 to 6am April 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 from, junction A445 to A423, Lane closure for utility works on behalf of BT.

• M1, from 8pm April 4 to 5am April 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 19 to junction 17, Lane closure due to works on behalf of Telent.

• M6, from 8pm April 4 to 6am April 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2 and southbound, junction 2 to junction 1 - Lane closure for signs renewal.

• M6, from 8pm April 4 to 6am April 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 2 to junction 4, Lane closures for vegetation clearance / cutting.

• M6, from 8pm April 7 to 6am April 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 2 to M6, junction 1 -, Hard Shoulder Only for signs - maintenance.

• A45, from 7.30am April 9 to 5.30pm April 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 eastbound and westbound, Fosse Way to Dunchurch / M45 - diversion for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal on behalf of Warwickshire County Council.

• A45, from 7.30am April 10 to 5.30pm April 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 eastbound and westbound, Blue Boar to Dunchurch - diversion for carriageway - re-surfacing.

• M45, from 9.30am April 11 to 3.30pm April 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 eastbound, Dunchurch, exit slip road lane closure for works by Virgin Media.