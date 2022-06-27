Rugby road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Rugby's motorists will have 13 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A45, from 8pm June 25 to 6am June 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M45 westbound, M1, junction 17 to Dunchurch, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion route via National Highways and local authority network.

• A423, from 7pm June 22 to 6am June 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A45 northbound and southbound, Tollbar roundabout to Fosse Way (Memorial) roundabout, lane closures with carriageway and slip road closures for pavement and road marking renewals.

• M69, from 8pm July 21 2021 to 8pm July 1 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 southbound, junction 2, Lane closures for barrier works.

• A46, from 8pm May 5 to 6am July 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, junction 1 to junction 2 northbound and southbound, including A46 and M69 approaches, lane closures and carriageway closures for area scheme works.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M6, from 9pm June 27 to 6am June 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, M6, junction 1 to M6, junction 2, Lane closure for signs - Erection.

• M6, from 9pm June 28 to 6am June 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closures Switching for inspection/survey.

• M45, from 8pm June 29 to 6am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 eastbound, Thurlaston to M1, junction 18, Lane closures due to inspections.

• M1, from 9am to 6pm on June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 19, hard shoulder closure due to maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm June 30 to 6am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A5, from 7am to 10am on July 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Lilbourne, temporary traffic signals for works being undertaken on behalf of BT.

• M69, from 9pm July 7 to 6am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 northbound, A46 to M69, junction 1 , Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal on behalf of Kier.

• M69, from 10pm July 7 to 6am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 northbound to junction 1, Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal on behalf of Kier.

• A423, from 6am to 6pm on July 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A423 Peugeot Talbot roundabout and slip roads, A45 Tollbar to Ryton eastbound, Lane closure leading to slip road closures with traffic signals for resurfacing works.