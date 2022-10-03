Rugby road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Rugby's motorists will have 13 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M40, from 9.30pm September 26 to 6am October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M6, from 8pm May 5 to 6am November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 2 exit slip road, temporary speed limit for resurfacing works.

• A46, from 8pm September 5 to 6am November 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 both directions jct one to jct two including A46 and M69 approaches, lane closures with carriageway and slip road closures for area scheme works.

• M69, from 8pm September 12 to 6am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 both directions from M6 jct two to M69 jct one, lane closure for barrier repairs.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M1, from 8am to 4pm on October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 19 (M1) to junction 1, hard shoulder closures due to maintenance works.

• M69, from 9pm October 3 to 6am October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 southbound, junction 1 to M6, junction 2, Lane closure for inspection/survey works.

• A45, from 9pm October 3 to 6am October 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 both directions Toll Bar island to Ryton island, lane closures for barrier repairs.

• A45, from 9pm October 4 to 6am October 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 eastbound, Ryton to Fosse Way, lane closure for barrier repairs.

• A5, from 8pm October 5 to 5am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Hinckley, traffic signals for electrical works.

• M69, from 8pm October 6 to 5am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 westbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• M6, from 9pm October 6 to 6am October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for barrier/Fence Safety Repairs.

• A5, from 9pm October 11 to 6am October 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Crick, temporary traffic signals for works being undertaken on behalf of EE.