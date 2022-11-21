Rugby road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Rugby's motorists will have 13 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Rugby's motorists will have 13 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A45, from 9am November 18 to 4pm November 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 westbound, Thurlaston to Memorial lane, lane closure for barrier repair.

Advertisement

• M1, from 8pm November 15 to 6am November 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15a to junction 19, Lane closures due to maintenance works.

• A45, from 8pm September 5 to 6am November 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 both directions jct one to jct two including A46 and M69 approaches, lane closures with carriageway and slip road closures for area scheme works.

• M69, from 8pm September 12 to 6am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 both directions from M6 jct two to M69 jct one, lane closure for barrier repairs.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next seven days:

Advertisement

• M69, from 9am to 3pm on November 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 westbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• M6, from 9pm November 21 to 6am November 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions jct one to jct 2, Lane closures for barrier repairs.

• A5, from 8am November 22 to 5pm November 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Catthorpe, Lane closure and diversion for works being undertaken on behalf of Severn Trent Water.

• M1, from 8pm November 24 to 6am November 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 17 to junction 18, slip road and lane closures for electrical works.

Advertisement

• A5, from 8pm November 28 to 5am November 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Burbage, traffic signals due to electrical works.

• A45, from 9pm November 30 to 6am December 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 westbound, Ryton to Tollbar, lane closure for barrier repairs.

• A5, from 6am December 5 to 6am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, DIRFT to Gibbet roundabout, Narrow lanes and speed restrictions for works being undertaken on behalf of DIRFT.

• M1, from 8am to 4pm on December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 19 (M1) to junction 1, hard shoulder closures due to maintenance works.

Advertisement

• A45, from 9am to 4.30pm on December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 eastbound, Ryton to Thurlaston, lane closure for horticulture works.