Rugby road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Rugby's motorists will have 13 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M69, from 8pm September 12 to 6am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 both directions from M6 jct two to M69 jct one, lane closure for barrier repairs.

• A45, from 8pm September 5 2022 to 6am February 18 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 both directions jct one to jct two including A46 and M69 approaches, lane closures with carriageway and slip road closures for area scheme works.

And a further 11 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A5, from 6am December 5 to 6am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, DIRFT to Gibbet roundabout, Narrow lanes and speed restrictions for works being undertaken on behalf of DIRFT.

• M1, from 8am to 4pm on December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 19 (M1) to junction 1, hard shoulder closures due to maintenance works.

• A45, from 9am to 4.30pm on December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 eastbound, Ryton to Thurlaston, lane closure for horticulture works.

• A45, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 westbound, Thurlaston roundabout to Fosse Way roundabout, lane closure for barrier repair.

• A46, from 8pm December 5 to 6am December 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 eastbound and westbound, Central Boulevard, Lane closure for utility works on behalf of Western Power.

• A45, from 9.30am to 3pm on December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 westbound, Ryton to Tollbar, lane closure for barrier repairs.

• A45, from 7pm December 7 to 6am December 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 from B4455 to A445, Lane closure for utility works on behalf of Cadent gas.

• A45, from 9am December 8 to 4pm December 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 eastbound, Thurlaston to Monument, lane closure for barrier repair.

• A5, from 8pm December 10 to 5am December 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, M69 roundabout to Cross to Hand roundabout, carriageway closure due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A46, from 8pm December 12 to 5am December 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 both directions jct two to A46, lane closures for central reservation works.

• M40, from 9.30pm December 13 to 6am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance work.