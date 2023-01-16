Rugby road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Rugby's motorists will have 14 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Rugby's motorists will have 14 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• M6, from 9pm January 11 to 6am January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions jct three to jct one, lane closures for barrier repairs.

Advertisement

• A46, from 8pm January 3 to 6am January 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions jct three to jct one and A46 both directions A46 jct one to A46 Walsgrave, lane closures for surveys.

• A45, from 8pm September 5 2022 to 6am February 18 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 both directions jct one to jct two including A46 and M69 approaches, lane closures with carriageway and slip road closures for area scheme works.

Advertisement

• A45, from 8am January 8 to 5pm March 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 both directions Dunsmore Heath to A45/M45 island, diversion route for local authority.

And a further 10 closures will begin over the next seven days:

Advertisement

• M6, from 8pm January 16 to 5am January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 1 to Catthorpe, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A45, from 9pm January 16 to 5am January 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 eastbound, Ryton to Thurlaston, lane closure for tree cutting.

Advertisement

• A5, from 9.30am to 3pm on January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Gibbet hill roundabout to Cross in hand roundabout, diversion route for works on local authority network.

• M45, from 8pm January 17 to 5am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 westbound, Thurlaston, Lane closures for electrical works.

Advertisement

• M40, from 9pm January 17 to 6am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M45, from 8pm January 23 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 eastbound, Kilsby to M1, junction 17, Lane closure due to survey works.

Advertisement

• A46, from 9pm January 24 to 5am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 both directions jct2 to A46, lane closures for barrier repairs.

• M40, from 9.30pm January 29 to 6am January 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

Advertisement

• A5, from 8.30am January 30 to 4pm March 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Lilbourne to Catthorpe, diversion route for works on behalf of local authority.

• A5, from 8pm January 30 to 10.57am February 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Shawell, temporary traffic signals for survey works.

Advertisement