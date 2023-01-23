Rugby road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Rugby's motorists will have 15 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M6, from 8pm January 16 to 5am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 1 to Catthorpe, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A46, from 8pm January 3 to 6am January 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions jct three to jct one and A46 both directions A46 jct one to A46 Walsgrave, lane closures for surveys.

• A45, from 8pm September 5 2022 to 6am February 18 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 both directions jct one to jct two including A46 and M69 approaches, lane closures with carriageway and slip road closures for area scheme works.

• A45, from 8am January 8 to 5pm March 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 both directions Dunsmore Heath to A45/M45 island, diversion route for local authority.

And a further 11 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M45, from 8pm January 23 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 eastbound, Kilsby to M1, junction 17, Lane closure due to survey works.

• A5, from 8pm January 24 to 5am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, M69, junction 1 roundabout, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• A46, from 9pm January 24 to 5am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 both directions jct2 to A46, lane closures for barrier repairs.

• M40, from 9.30pm January 24 to 5am January 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm January 28 to 6am January 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm January 29 to 6am January 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• A5, from 8pm January 30 to 10.57am February 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Shawell, temporary traffic signals for survey works.

• M69, from 8pm January 30 to 5am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 westbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M69, from 9pm January 30 to 6am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 both directions, junction 1 to M6, junction 2, lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.

• M40, from 9.30pm February 5 to 6am February 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M1, from 8am to 4pm on February 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 19 (M1) to junction 1, hard shoulder closures due to maintenance works.