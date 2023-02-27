Rugby road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Rugby's motorists will have 17 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A45, from 8pm September 5 2022 to 6am February 27 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 both directions jct one to jct two including A46 and M69 approaches, lane closures with carriageway and slip road closures for area scheme works.

• M1, from 8am February 6 to 4pm February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 19 (M1) to junction 1, hard shoulder closures due to maintenance works.

• M69, from 9am February 21 to 6pm March 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 northbound, M6 J2 to M69 J1, lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.

• A45, from 9pm February 13 to 6am March 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A45 both directions Ryton-On-Dunsmore roundabout to Dunsmore Heath Services, carriageway closure for resurfacing works.

• A45, from 8am January 8 to 5pm March 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 both directions Dunsmore Heath to A45/M45 island, diversion route for local authority.

And a further 12 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A46, from 8pm February 27 to 6am March 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Just off Hinckley Road roundabout, Lane closure on behalf of National Grid (East Midlands).

• M40, from 9pm February 27 to 5am February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M6, from 9.30pm February 27 to 5am March 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions jct two to jct 3, lane closure for sweeping of carriageway.

• A45, from 9.30am to 3pm on February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 both directions Ryton roundabout to Tollbar End roundabout, diversion route for off network closure.

• M40, from 9pm February 28 to 5am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M69, from 9am to 6pm on March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 southbound, jct one to M6 jct two, hard shoulder closure for barrier repairs.

• M69, from 8pm March 1 to 5am March 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 westbound, junction 2, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• A5, from 8pm March 5 to 6am May 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Gibbet Hill roundabout to Magna Park roundabout, carriageway closure and narrow lanes due to carriageway reconstruction works, diversion route via local authority network.

• M40, from 8pm March 6 to 6am March 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 13, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A5, from 9am to 3pm on March 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Magna Park to High Cross, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• M40, from 8pm March 8 to 6am March 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• A46, from 8pm March 8 to 6am May 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, M69, junction 1 to Gibbet roundabout, carriageway closure due to drainage works, diversion via National Highways network.