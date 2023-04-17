Rugby road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Rugby's motorists will have 17 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Rugby's motorists will have 17 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And five of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 11 closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M40, from 9pm April 11 to 5am April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• A5, from 9am to 3.30pm on April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Willey, Lane closure due to works on behalf of BT.

• A45, from 9am to 5pm on April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 eastbound, Ryton roundabout to Thurlaston roundabout, lane closure for horticulture works.

• M6, from 9pm April 3 to 6am April 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions, junction 1 to junction 2, lane closure for drainage.

• A45, from 8pm April 13 to 6am April 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A45 both directions Ryton to Dunsmore , Lane and carriageway closure for carriageway repairs.

• M40, from 10pm April 15 to 6am April 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M69, from 8pm March 28 to 5am April 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 eastbound, junction 1, Lane closures for barrier repairs.

• A14, from 1pm April 3 to 6am April 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A14 eastbound and westbound, M6 to Naseby, slip road, layby and lane closures due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 8pm March 5 to 6am May 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Gibbet Hill roundabout to Magna Park roundabout, carriageway closure and narrow lanes due to carriageway reconstruction works, diversion route via local authority network.

• A46, from 8pm March 8 to 6am May 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, M69, junction 1 to Gibbet roundabout, carriageway closure due to drainage works, diversion via National Highways network.

• A46, from 9pm April 3 to 6am May 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, jct one to jct three and jct two exit slip road, Lane and slip road carriageway closure for inspection/survey.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A5, from 8pm April 17 to 6am April 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Flore to Kilsby, carriageway and lay-by closure for carriageway renewal works, diversion via national highways and local authority network.

• M40, from 9pm April 18 to 5am April 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm April 18 to 5am April 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• A14, from 8pm April 19 to 5am April 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, Catthorpe junction, entry slip road and lane closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A14, from 8pm April 24 to 6am April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A14 eastbound and westbound, Swinford to Clay Coton, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A46, from 8pm April 24 2023 to 6am September 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Binley to M6 jct two, Lane and carriageway closures for major scheme works.