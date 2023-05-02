Rugby road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Rugby's motorists will have 15 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And five of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from 8pm March 8 to 6am May 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, M69, junction 1 to Gibbet roundabout, carriageway closure due to drainage works, diversion via National Highways network.

• A14, from 8pm April 19 to 5am May 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, Catthorpe junction, entry slip road and lane closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A46, from 9pm April 3 to 6am July 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, jct one to jct three and jct two exit slip road, Lane and slip road carriageway closure for inspection/survey.

• A46, from 8pm April 24 2023 to 6am September 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Binley to M6 jct two, Lane and carriageway closures for major scheme works.

And a further 11 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M1, from 8am to 4pm on May 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 19 (M1) to junction 1, hard shoulder closures due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 1pm May 2 to 6am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, DIRFT to Kilsby, carriageway closures and 24/7 lay-by closures due to maintenance work, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• M6, from 9pm May 2 to 5am May 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct two to jct one, lane closures for drainage works.

• A5, from 8pm May 5 to 6am May 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 northbound, M1, junction 18 to Rugby road roundabout, carriageway closure to renewal works.

• M6, from 9pm May 5 to 6am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct two to jct 1, lane closure for communication work.

• M69, from 9am to 3pm on May 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 westbound, junction 3 to junction 2, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M6, from 9pm May 10 to 6am June 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, M1, junction 19 to junction 1, Lane closure due to works on behalf of Chevron.

• A5, from 1pm May 11 to 6am May 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Halfway House roundabout to Kilsby, carriageway and lay-by closures for maintenance works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

• M45, from 3am to 6am on May 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 eastbound, Dunchurch, Lane closures for works on behalf of Warwickshire County Council.

• M6, from 8pm May 15 to 6am May 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 1, exit slip road lane closure for local authority works.

• A5, from 8pm May 15 to 6am June 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Lilbourne to Crick, temporary traffic signals for electrical works.

