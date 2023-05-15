Rugby road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Rugby's motorists will have 15 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A14, from 8pm April 19 to 5am May 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, Catthorpe junction, entry slip road and lane closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A5, from 8pm March 5 to 6am May 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Gibbet Hill roundabout to Magna Park roundabout, carriageway closure, narrow lanes and temporary traffic signals due to carriageway reconstruction works, diversion route via local authority network.

• M6, from 9pm May 5 to 6am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct two to jct 1, lane closure for communication work.

• M6, from 9pm May 10 to 6am June 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, M1, junction 19 to junction 1, Lane closure due to works on behalf of Chevron.

• A46, from 9pm April 3 to 6am July 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, jct one to jct three and jct two exit slip road, Lane and slip road carriageway closure for inspection/survey.

• A46, from 8pm April 24 2023 to 6am September 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Binley to M6 jct two, Lane and carriageway closures for major scheme works.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A46, from 8pm May 15 to 6am May 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, jct two to jct four, lane closures for horticulture works.

• A5, from 8pm May 15 to 6am June 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Lilbourne to Crick, temporary traffic signals for electrical works.

• M6, from 8pm May 15 to 6am May 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 1, exit slip road lane closure for local authority works.

• M6, from 9pm May 16 to 6am June 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, jct one to jct 2, lane closures for communication works.

• M1, from 8pm May 17 to 5am May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 19 to junction 20, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 7am May 18 to 6pm May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Wibtoft to Wigston Parva, Lane and gap closure for works on local authority network, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A5, from 9am to 3.30pm on May 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Willey, Lane closure due to works on behalf of BT.

• M1, from 8pm May 22 to 5am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 17, Lane closures due to barrier repairs.

• M1, from 8pm May 22 to 5am May 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 18 to junction 17, Lane closures for maintenance works.