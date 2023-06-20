Rugby road closures: nine for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Rugby's motorists will have nine road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M6, from 9pm May 10 to 6am June 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, M1, junction 19 to junction 1, Lane closure due to works on behalf of Chevron.

• M6, from 9pm May 16 to 6am June 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, jct one to jct 2, lane closures for communication works.

• A46, from 9pm April 3 to 6am July 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, jct one to jct three and jct two exit slip road, Lane and slip road carriageway closure for inspection/survey.

• A45, from 9pm May 30 to 6am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 both directions Stivichall roundabout to Thurlaston roundabout, lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting).

• A46, from 9pm June 10 to 6am July 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M69 both directions A46 to jct 1, Lane, A46 layby closures and carriageway closure for lighting work.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A45, from 8am June 19 to 5pm July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 Coventry Road (lay-by), Lane closure on behalf of BT.

• A45, from 7am to 3.30pm on June 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 London Road Just after Stretton Road, junction before Fosse Way Roundabout, Lane closure on behalf of BT.

• M6, from 8pm June 30 to 6am July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 1 to M1, junction 19, Lane closures for communication works.

• M6, from 10pm July 3 to 6am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions jct one to jct 2, short stop activities with police rolling road block for survey works.