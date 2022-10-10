Rugby road closures: nine for motorists to avoid this week

Rugby's motorists will have nine road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M6, from 8pm May 5 to 6am November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 2 exit slip road, temporary speed limit for resurfacing works.

• A46, from 8pm September 5 to 6am November 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 both directions jct one to jct two including A46 and M69 approaches, lane closures with carriageway and slip road closures for area scheme works.

• M69, from 8pm September 12 to 6am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 both directions from M6 jct two to M69 jct one, lane closure for barrier repairs.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A5, from 9pm October 11 to 6am October 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Crick, temporary traffic signals for works being undertaken on behalf of EE.

• M6, from 8pm October 17 to 5am October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, Catthorpe, junction to junction 1, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 8pm October 18 to 5am October 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Wibtoft to Highcross, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M6, from 8pm October 20 to 6am October 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct four to jct 2, Police rolling road block for camera testing/calibration.

• M6, from 8pm October 24 to 6am October 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, M1 jct 19 to M6 jct one, lane closure for grass cutting on the A426.