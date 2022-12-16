Rugby takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Rugby takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
7 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Heyday Takeaway, a takeaway at CV21 was given the score after assessment on November 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Rugby's 80 takeaways with ratings, 51 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.