Rugby takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Rugby takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 17th Apr 2023, 09:43 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Peppers, a takeaway at 195 Railway Terrace, Rugby was given the score after assessment on March 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Rugby's 79 takeaways with ratings, 50 have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.