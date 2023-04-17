Rugby takeaway given new food hygiene rating
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 17th Apr 2023, 09:43 BST
A Rugby takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Peppers, a takeaway at 195 Railway Terrace, Rugby was given the score after assessment on March 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Rugby's 79 takeaways with ratings, 50 have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.