South Warwickshire Trust cares for 27 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

South Warwickshire Trust was caring for 27 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on March 1 was up from 21 on the same day the previous week.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number of beds at South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 69% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 16.

Across England there were 8,486 people in hospital with Covid as of March 1, with 245 of them in mechanical ventilation beds – including one at South Warwickshire Trust.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 34% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 45%.